30-in-30: Ross Blacklock

TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock (90) rallies his teammates during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 45-22. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — TCU’s Ross Blacklock is one of the most dynamic interior defensive lineman in this year’s draft class.

Blacklock put together a very strong red-shirt junior season in 2019, when he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors.

The defensive tackle left college early to chase his NFL dream but before he made that big decision, Blacklock reached out to fellow TCU product, Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes.

“He basically told me, if this is what you want to do make sure you’re checking off the checklist,” Blacklock said. “You’re coming into a league that guys are feeding families and paying mortgages… you’re stepping into a whole different world, this isn’t college ball, this is grown men and you have to be able to handle yourself.”

Prior to his standout college football career, Blacklock was a 5 sport star at his high school in Texas. He played football, baseball, basketball, track, and was an all-state swimmer.

“Hand speed, hand-eye coordination and things like that. Playing 5 sports turned me into the athlete that I am today,” Blacklock said.

Blacklock is expected to be a 1st or 2nd round draft pick.