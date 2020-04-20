30-in-30: Solomon Kindley

Georgia offensive lineman Solomon Kindley (66) lines up against Missouri during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Powerful, relentless, and nasty are three words that are often used to describe Solomon Kindley.

The massive 335-pound interior lineman made 32 career starts his final three years with the Bulldogs. Kindley describes himself as self-motivated.

“No matter who is in front of me or who is behind me, I have a chip on my shoulder, I’ve always had that my whole life,” Kindley told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“You can ask anyone at Georgia, it could be a 2-star, who doesn’t even know the plays and I feel like he’s threatening for my job and threatening to take food off my families plate,” Kindley said.

Solomon has experience playing both guard spots. He started 14 games on the right side in 2018 and played 13 games on the left side last season. He’s also been working on playing center this offseason. That versatility is something that NFL teams value.

Kindley will likely be a 2nd or 3rd round draft pick.