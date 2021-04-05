30-in-30: South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One question for the Bills this upcoming season is who will start opposite of Tre’Davious White? South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn could fit in that role well.

“I know it’s cold, that’s one thing I know,” Horn said.

That’s the first thing most guys point out about Buffalo. But the Bills took the AFC East by storm and now these prospects know a thing or two about this team for more than just the weather they play in.

“They’re great organization, they’re real hardnose team. I love the fans from what I see. I’m a big fan of Tre’Davious White, I watch a lot of film on him so it would be a blessing to go to Buffalo,” Horn said.

Horn says he’s the best defensive player in the draft, that’s debatable.

One thing is certain, he’s one of the fastest prospects. Horn ran a blazing 4.37 seconds in the 40 yard-dash at his pro day. The projected first-round pick has football in his blood. He’s the son of former NFL wide receiver Joe Horn.

“I feel like it’ll be a big thing for us, being a football family like you said my dad played a long time in the league. We’re kind of used to the NFL, it’s definitely going to be fun being able to live out my dream and my dad seeing me playing in the same league he dominated in,” Horn said.

Why did Jaycee choose defense instead of following his dad’s path?

“My dad kind of pushed me that way just because of the aggression I had growing up, my ball skills he always harped on and told me if I can do that at the cornerback position I can make a lot of money,” Horn explained.

“We sometimes go back-and-forth about it I pick on my dad and tell him that he wouldn’t be able to get open on me.”

Horn opted out during the season because his family was battling Covid-19. His aunt died and he wanted to spend time with his family. He chose to be there for his family over playing football but make no mistake, football is a top priority.

He’s expected to be drafted in the bottom half of the first-round and could be a target for the Bills.