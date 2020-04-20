30-in-30: Trevon Diggs

FILE – In this Nov. 16,2019, file photo, Alabama defensive back Trevon Diggs (7), left, knocks away a pass to Mississippi State wide receiver Osirus Mitchell (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Starkville, Miss. Diggs was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Trevon Diggs will be joining the family business this fall. The cornerback from the University of Alabama is the younger sibling of Bills wide receiver, Stefon Diggs. The brothers are bonded by much more than just football.

“He was there for me when my father past, he’s always taken care of me,” Trevon recalled.

The younger Diggs brother was in 4th grade when their dad died and says Stefon became a father figure.

“You never know what kids will do when they lose a parent, they go missing and he was there for me. I appreciate that and I respect him as a man for doing that.”

Of course, their relationship isn’t just about life lessons. Trevon leans on Stefon to get better as a player.

“He always critiques me, we never talk about the good things. I have someone telling me, let’s get to work.”

Trevon isn’t shy about critiquing his older brother.

“I tell him his hands aren’t that sticky, “Trevon said with a smile.

How about covering Stefon in the NFL?

“I feel like it would be easy,” the prospect joked with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.

As a Freshman, Trevon played offense and defense for Alabama. Following that first season, he focused on playing cornerback full-time but his experience at wide receiver has helped him on the other side of the ball.

“I can tell what a receiver is doing by how he’s lined up.”

Trevon also returned punts and kicks at Alabama. Diggs will likely be a 1st or 2nd round pick.