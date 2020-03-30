30-in-30: Tyler Biadasz

Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

The University of Wisconsin has a very good track record of producing NFL offensive lineman. Next in line is center Tyler Biadasz. Reaching this point has been a goal for a very long time.

“I remember when I was in middle school and a guy asked me what was my career choice and I said I want to be NFL football player and they asked me to pick another choice and I was like no I don’t want to pick another choice,” Biadasz. “That’s what I’m going to go for and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Biadasz was the 2019 Rimington Trophy Winner which goes to the top center in college football. He started 41 games in 3 seasons at center but says he would be comfortable at guard as well.

“I think I have a very high football IQ,” Biadasz said.

“Playing center, you know what they do. It’s not like different combination blocks. You’re not snapping a football, but like I’ve told you before, I’ve practiced and I’ve worked with tackles before. It’s just as fun as working with the guard, at center.”

Jonathan Taylor finished his college career as the 6th all-time leading rusher in the NCAA and Biadasz was a big reason why. The former Badgers running back had high praise for his center.

“When guys think about the Wisconsin offensive line they are always saying, “these big guys are always moving guys out of the way” but nobody talks about how smart they are,” Taylor said. “Tyler sees the big picture when he goes up to the line of scrimmage and looks at the safeties and the shells and the front, he’s a smart guy and that’s why he’s able to be so effective.”