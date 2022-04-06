Part of our News 4 Sports 30-in-30 series taking a look at 30 prospects in this year’s NFL Draft.

One of the most unique backstory’s at the NFL combine was Sean Rhyan.

The offensive lineman from UCLA was a three-year starter for the Bruins but his best sport may be rugby. Rhyan qualified for the Olympic feeder team in high school before settling into his focus on football

“I had some success there, I was offered a position on the feeder team for the US men’s national team and that was a great experience but I had to hang up rugby because rugby wasn’t going to pay for school at the time football became the next love,” Rhyan said at the NFL Combine.

The 6’4″ 320 pound boulder says a lot of his rugby background and experience helps on the football field.

“I think it’ll teach you not to be afraid of contact, it teaches you some conditioning some perseverance because the game can flip so quick and you play off and Sandy fence so you learn to spread out and cover the pitch you get to run the ball to even as a big man so that was always fun as well,” Rhyan explained.

A three-year starter at left tackle for the Bruins, Rhyan believes he can also play guard at the next level.

“There’s been some chitter chatter that I could be a guard and the league but I have been telling them that I’m not gonna box myself and only being a tackle or a guard. I told them that I’m ready to play anything they want me to and I’m gonna play it extremely well,” Rhyan said.

Most scouts agree that Sean Rhyan will need some development early in his career. He’s is projected to be a day three pick.