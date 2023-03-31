BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If the Bills are looking for a weapon to team up with Stefon Diggs, USC’s Jordan Addison may be the perfect guy for the job. The two sides did meet up at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

“I had a formal with the Bills and I feel like that went great, I feel like I crushed it,” Addison said. “I pattern my game after Calvin Ridley and Stefon Diggs, I take from them route running, being able to separate at the top of the route and create separation.”

That ability to create space is what separates Jordan from a lot of the other wide receiver prospects in the draft.

“First I just look at the defender’s leverage and where they’re leading to, I know where I’m going and they don’t so I try to paint a picture like I’m going somewhere opposite than where I’m really going.”

Addison began his college career at Pitt and burst onto the scene in 2021, winning the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver.

He transferred to USC in 2022. Despite learning a new offense and missing 3 games, he was still the Trojans leading receiver and found the endzone 8 times.

Jordan has the ability to lineup on the outside or in the slot. At 5’11 and 173 pounds, his lack of size is the biggest concern entering the draft.

Addison is projected to be a 1st round pick in the upcoming draft.