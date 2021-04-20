30-in-30: Virginia Tech DB Divine Deablo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Big, physical, and athletic. Virginia Tech’s Divine Deablo checks a lot of the boxes that NFL teams look for in a safety.

“I can match up with a lot of people,” Deablo said following his pro day. “Speed, I can stick around receivers. Size, I can stick around with tight ends and running backs. I can do it all and that’s going to make me a very valuable player for a future team in the NFL.”

Divine was a wide receiver his freshman year at Virginia Tech but made the move to other side of the ball in 2017. The transition to defense didn’t come easy but Deablo believes it’s been a factor in his success at safety.

“It was a lot of work for me. The cover skills and tackling, I was rough, I couldn’t do any of it and it was just a process getting better every day and improving every day. I think it’s going to help me out in the future because playing receiver and playing quarterback in high school I can get a feel for what an offense is going to do.”

The move to defense ended up being a good decision. Deablo had 55 tackles and 4 interceptions last season. He was a 1st team All-ACC selection and a team captain for the Hokies.

Divine has met with the Bills during the pre-draft process. He’s projected to be a 3rd or 4th round pick.