30-in-30: Yasir Durant

Missouri offensive lineman Yasir Durant (70) blocks against Florida defensive end Zachary Carter (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla. Missouri won 38-17. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Yasir Durant was the anchor of the Missouri Tigers offensive line the past 3 season, starting 33 of 34 games at left tackle.

Prior to Mizzou, he played one season at Arizona Western College and was considered one of the top junior college guards in the country. The ability to play several positions is a valuable asset at the next level.

“I played right earlier in my career, played right tackle in high school, played left tackle most of my career at Missouri, so I have the ability to switch sides if needed,” Durant told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“I’ve always been taught by coach Davis(Missouri offensive line coach) about the flexibility you need to have as an offensive lineman. You look at guys who came from Missouri, Justin Britt, he was an All-SEC tackle and now he’s the starting center for the Seahawks, so I’m not new it.”

NFL teams value offensive lineman who play several positions and that helps Durant’s draft stock. Experts believe his name will be called on day 3 of the draft.