30-in-30: Yetur Gross-Matos

Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (99) chases Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey (12) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov.16, 2019. Penn State defeated 34-27. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos was a force on Nittany Lions’ defensive line, racking up 19 sacks and 37 tackles for loss in 3 seasons.

“Yetur is most definitely a freak of nature, you don’t see a lot of guys like him come out,” PSU wide receiver KJ Hamler said.

The defensive end has good size and athleticism but it’s his perseverance that may be his most impressive trait.

At the age of 2, his father died in a boating accident after saving Yetur’s life. Then at 11, his older brother was struck and killed by lightning while the two were at baseball practice. Gross-Matos has used tragedy to guide him through life.

“Life’s not guaranteed so you have to take the most out of every moment and be positive about everything that comes your way,” Yetur told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Some draft experts have compared Gross-Matos to former Bills defensive end Aaron Schobel.

“I don’t really compare myself to anybody else,” Yetur said.

Gross-Matos looks to be late first or early second round pick.