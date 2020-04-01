30-in-30: Zack Baun

FILE – In this Aug. 30, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) hits South Florida Bulls quarterback Blake Barnett (11) as he is delivering a pass during an NCAA football game in Tampa, Fla. Wisconsin’s defense, including senior outside linebacker Zack Baun, has stepped up to the challenge in the first two games, surrendering zero points and leading the Badgers to a 2-0 start. (AP Photo/Mark Lomoglio, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One team at the NFL Scouting Combine described Wisconsin’s Zack Baun as “the toy”– a linebacker who can do it all– rush off the edge, play off the ball, and drop into coverage.

High praise for the second-team All-American but it wasn’t always that way.

Baun only had one scholarship offer coming out of high school–South Dakota State. He did receive a recruiting letter from Wisconsin but it was addressed to Zack Brown.

“Yeah, that’s kind of been my journey of my career, being the underdog coming out of high school and showing myself and the world what I can do,” Baun said.

And he showed the football world in a big way. Last season, Baun was among the nation’s leaders in tackles for loss(19.5) and sacks(12.5).

The Badgers have produced several top notch edge rushers and linebackers, including Joe Schobert who offered Baun some advice about transitioning to the NFL.

“Yeah, he said the best thing for him was just diving into his playbook and learning it as much as you can from the older guys,” Baun said. “We run such an intricate scheme and just having that advantage going into the next level, whether you’re playing the same position you are or making a transition it’s pretty flawless.”