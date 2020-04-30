4 Notable Quotes: Sean McDermott

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sean McDermott spoke with the local media on Thursday. The Bills head coach talked about how he’s dealing with the pandemic, virtual offseason programs, winning a shootout and more. Here are 4 Notable Quotes from Sean McDermott:

Q: What have you learned about yourself in the last six weeks? Having to go through all this, take a step back, I know you’re always evaluating what you do and certainly nothing makes you do that more than six or seven weeks when you cant leave your house.

A: Yeah, boy, we could be here for hours. Let’s just start with trying to do my job from home. Even just a great example is the draft the other night. We’re on a call like this, I’m trying to talk to Brandon. I want to have my family close to me so they can experience it but I’ve got kids that are young and young kids sometimes don’t always understand and so they’re yelling out and I’m trying to talk and so I hit the mute button. And so, I’d say this, I think probably for a lot of us out there, I’ve learned more about myself as a person through this, than anything. Just in terms of, again, the patience that has to go into moments like this, where I want to have the team in front of me, where I can’t. You want things right here and now and we’re not able to have things sometimes that we want right here and now, in front of us. I’ve also learned some things about myself around the house, that I’ve had to figure some things out, that I normally have not had to figure some things out. So, I’m learning in that regard. I do love working around the house. I think we’ll look back on all of this hopefully one day. I think this is part of my goal too, is to look back and say you know what, I’m glad, and I’m happy with how I handled this, right? On a personal level, on a professional level, on a spiritual level, all that. There’ll be books written and, I mean everyone on this call, we’ll never forget this right? So I want to be able to say that I handled it the right way.

Q: With how the offense has been built up, is there a new willingness to win a high scoring game now?

A: Well I like the 35, I don’t like the 30. But I would love to sit and take a seat on the bench in the fourth quarter of one of these games and maybe eat an orange slice or something. Drink a Gatorade and have my heart not going a million miles an hour. That’s the league though too I think, and you guys have been around this league, it’s a touchdown, give or take, game every week. And so you do find some of those games. Listen, I am maybe a little bit different than some defensive head coaches out there. I say that because I think a lot of defensive head coaches, and maybe head coaches overall, have a tendency to pad their side of the ball personnel-wise. I don’t want to do that. I know you’ve got to score points in this league to win games. And I think to have a balanced football team, we need to score points and that’s been an emphasis and a theme that we’ve talked about since the end of the season last year. I’m encouraged by what we’ve added personnel-wise to help us in that category, as well as the work that our offensive staff has done this offseason.

Q: Brandon Beane talked with us when the virtual offseason began and just said that you guys had some conversations about how to create competition during a time like this. How have you been able to do that? Also, with chemistry and culture be so important right now with new pieces on the team, have you had any conversations with veterans about how they can start creating that chemistry with the new pieces on this team?

A: Yeah, Maddy you know it’s been a challenge right? The competition piece because we do pride ourselves in having different forms of communication in our offseason program, excuse me competition in our offseason program. And so you know again I give credit to Eric Ciano and his strength staff and what they’ve done getting creative. Really, really finding different ways to reach out to the players to at least establish some sense of accountability in terms of how we know that they’re working out and all that type of all that type of jazz. And so, he’s come up with some pretty cool pieces or new pieces to our offseason program in order to do that. And then the other question was, give me, help me out refresh my memory.

Q: Question, this team is built to win, isn’t it right now the way it stands?

A: You’re beautiful man right away. Throw the fastball high and inside. Chin music fastball. No it’s listen we’re, we’re definitely further along than where we were when we got here and that’s the part of the goal you want to be able to say that. Our roster give a lot of credit to Brandon and his staff. They’ve done a phenomenal job of not just via the draft, but also it’s a 365-day a year job, you know. So, filling gaps and holes via free agency and filling gaps and holes via the waiver wire at times when we can. Although we have not been very high on that with where we rank in terms of the claiming order, but I’m just finding different ways to make our team better. Whether it’s the top third, middle third or the bottom third of our roster.