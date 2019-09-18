4 Notable Quotes: Sean McDermott – Bengals at Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Here are four notable quotes from Bills head coach Sean McDermott, as the team prepare for the home opener against the Bengals on Sunday.

Q: Coach, we’ve seen you go out to the tailgates before a game, what’s your favorite part about Bills home games?

A: Just the people, driving in from where I live into the stadium. The smell in the air. I love that, I think it’s unique to the NFL. Watching the tailgates, the environment around the tailgates is unique to the NFL. The drive in, very few places do people park in people’s backyards around the NFL, so that’s kind of neat and unique, and I love that. I love the signs that are on Big Tree Road and Abbot Road that advertise for parking. I just think it’s all part of our experience in Buffalo. I think it’s special.

Q: I know it’s going to be a wild atmosphere this weekend, people are going to be excited to see you guys back home, 2-0, with the approach to younger players you have to kind of guard against them and talk to them about not getting too amped up, and not try to do more of what’s expected of you in a given situation like that?

A: Honestly, we just do what we do. We’ve been doing this for a while and our team is going to continue to grow. I mean it’s early in the season, only two games in, so the important piece for us is to continue to focus on our process, our fundamentals, our mindset, our focus and we continue to grow as a football team. We have a ton of young players, I think we’re second in the league right now or around second in the league for playing significant roles, so we have to continue to develop our overall football team and them included in this case.

Q: How much of Josh’s early success in his sophomore season do you attribute to the amount of work he was able to get on the field as a rookie?

A: I think that was important. You look back at the film where he shows up in overlap games and everything so. He’d probably be the first to tell you that he learned the hard way. There are some scars that are built up and I think we as a team, myself as a head coach, I’ve made plenty of mistakes, and you take those scares, but it’s what you do with those scars. It’s the lessons that are baked into those scars that you carry with you as you continue to grow and evolve and hopefully have more success.

Q: What do you see from Andy [Dalton]’s passing game so far on film for the Bengals?

A: Yeah, I mean Andy, I’ve gone against him a few times over the years. First of all, a lot of respect for him as a person. He continues to show his development in playing the position. I think he is very decisive in what he’s doing. They take aggressive shots down the field. I think they are a really good offense, a really good football team. I mean the way they played Seattle really probably should’ve won the game out there on the road against a good football team in Seattle. That’s well documented so I think the game last week got away from them a little bit. It was tied up until somewhere in the late first half there. And then in the second quarter the game opened up. So, this is a good football team and we’ve got a good week of practice in front of us to continue to grow as a football team here in Buffalo. And so, that’s really what is in front of us right now and our focus.