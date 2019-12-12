4 Notable Quotes: Sean McDermott – Bills at Steelers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – From his relationship with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin to the Bills’ impressive record on the road this season, there was plenty to talk about at Wednesday’s press conference with head coach Sean McDermott.

Here are four notable quotes ahead of Buffalo’s Week 15 matchup against Pittsburgh.

Q: How closer is the team coming to your vision of having the expectation to win? Something that maybe needed to be developed?

A: Yeah, I think we’ve moved that needle drastically since we’ve got here and in the entire building. It’s been a long time since this organization has been in a position like this, this late in the season, and we don’t take it lightly.

Q: You’re 5-1 on the road this year, are you most proud of that key statistic? And how tough is the place you’re going to play at?

A: Yeah, it’s tough to win on the road. It’s tough to win in the NFL week to week. It’s tough to win on the road. Our team has done that. It hasn’t come easily. They’ve earned it honestly during the week. That’s where most games are won, or at least you’re giving yourself a chance by the way you prepare, and we’ve got to do that this week.

Q: Josh [Allen] always seems to bounce back after a rough game, do you see anything visible in him? Or is it something internal?

A: Yeah, he’s a competitor. He’s a resilient competitor, and I’d say the same about our football team. We’ve got guys in that room that are resilient. So, obviously we have to continue to make adjustments week to week whether we win, or we lose. That’s what we can continue to do is continue to grow and get stronger as a football team and make adjustments as we move forward.

Q: You and Mike [Tomlin] have a little bit of a history. Can you kind of reflect on that?

A: Really, I was always the younger guy you know being around Mike. I came on campus and he was one of the captains on the team. I think in the second year if not the first year, and leader on the field, leader off the field. He’s a guy I learned a lot from just by watching, and then to see him have the success that he’s had in his coaching career. I’ve just been able to watch and follow and then ask for advice every now and again, and he’s been very willing to share. So, I consider a real strong relationship and got a lot of respect for him and what he’s done in Pittsburgh.