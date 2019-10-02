4 Notable Quotes: Sean McDermott – Bills at Titans

Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Barkley passes against the New England Patriots in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ahead of the Bills’ week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titan (2-2), head coach Sean McDermott discussed the health of Josh Allen (concussion) and how that might impact how they prepare with back-up Matt Barkley.

Here are four of the notables quotes from his Wednesday press conference:

Q: Potential of having Matt [Barkley] start, how much does it have to change just given the significant differences in their skill set? How does that impact on how you prepare?

A: I mean, you’re always going to want to put players in positions that they’re comfortable and that puts them in positions of strength. And so, we’re extremely confident in Matt Barkley. So we’ll just see how that moves forward as we go through the week.

Q: What’s been kind of made of, you know Josh’s style with you believe what happened with his running ability and that sort of thing. How Do you think that’s evolved for him and how he’s managed it from maybe the self-preservation standpoint?

A: Well, I think he continues to learn I mean, he’s still a very young player, right. And so, every young player has to figure out how to play in this league. Number one to be effective, but also so that they play for a long time. And I think that’s what happens to young players.

Q: In that first series in the Giants game, Saquon tore you up, then you shut him down. How much of a challenge is Derick Henry? This is a big, bruising guy who has speed and will be a challenge for this defense.

A: Well, you’ve seen to this point what he’s been able to do to other defenses, and you watch what he did at Cleveland against that defense. And that’s a good defense. You watch what they’ve been able to do. You know, they had 24 points last week, and they’re moving the football, they’re playing good ball. I think their coordinator does a really good job at putting them in good positions, with the play calls. So, it’ll be a big challenge for us in particular going down there.

Q: To this point in the season, you only have seven sacks, are you satisfied with the pressure that you’re getting gout of your defensive line?

A: You know, it’s my normal answer is never enough, it’s never enough. Look, this is a line of scrimmage league. We believe in winning at the line of scrimmage and, you know, it’s, whether you have eight sacks you’re always wanting nine, and that’s the way I look at it, I felt like we did some good things, we’re doing some good things with a lot of room for improvement, and I’m confident in those guys. I like how fast we’re playing, and how physical we’re playing. So, it’s never enough.