4 Notable Quotes: Sean McDermott – Bills Vs. Eagles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills have an opportunity to improve to 6-1 for the first time since the their historic Super Bowl runs of the 1990’s.

Ahead of their Week 8 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-4), Bills head coach Sean McDermott discussed the evolution and some of the struggles the team has experienced on offense, the extraordinary play of cornerback Tre’Davious White and how dynamic the Eagle’s offense and defense are.

4 Notable Quotes from #Bills HC Sean McDermott ahead of Sunday's Week 8 showdown with the #Eagles



– CB Tre' White

– Josh Allen & the deep ball

– #Eagles offense

– #Eagles defense @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/q1R8K2V0kP — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) October 23, 2019

Here are 4 Notable quotes from his weekly Wednesday press conference.

Q: What is it about his ability to make plays in the clutch in the way that he has done?

A: Yeah, he’s (Tre’ White) in the moment, he plays in the moment, and he applies what he does in practice to the game on Sundays and that’s a good skill.

Q: Specifically, with Josh overthrowing receivers, the deep ball situations, is that becoming more of a concern for you?

A: You want to hit those, you want to hit all passes, don’t get me wrong, you want to hit those passes for sure and its execution, right? All of our execution every week is a concern for me whether it’s defensively or offensively in this case or special teams it’s so important that we can execute, whether it’s a run, a blocking scheme, a deep pass in this case, an intermediate pass, execution, being able to play at a high level, being able to play well is important.

Q: What amount of challenges does Zach [Ertz] present to you?

A: He’s one of, if not the best tight end in the league. We know he’s a key part of that offense and hard to stop. I mean their offense overall is hard to stop with the different weapons they have, they’ve been together a long time, a lot of continuity and, Carson Wentz is again one of the top, one of the elite quarterbacks in the league. They’ve got a good running game, a good offensive line.

They’ve got a lot of talent on the football team with Fletcher Cox, Malcolm Jenkins, have a lot of respect for what he does. You look at Brandon Graham, what he’s been able to do for his career. He continues to, they really their front eight on defense, there’s not a guy in there that any, as I said the other day, any defensive coordinator wouldn’t want to start on his team. They’ve got eight guys that they continue to push at the quarterback and that’s hard to defend.