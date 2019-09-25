4 Notable Quotes: Sean McDermott – Patriots at Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills are 3-0 for the first time since the 2011 season and improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2008 if they can defeated the New England Patriots (3-0) on Sunday.

Here are four notable quotes from head coach Sean McDermott’s press conference on Wednesday, as they team officially began preparations for their Week 4 showdown against their AFC East rival.

Q: You often said that and Brandon has said this too, that you’re building a team to try to get a sustainable winner, and your eyes been on the Patriots, you know, just as a model. How much further ahead, or how eager are you see how, how much this team has improved over the three years that you’ve been here towards your objective in facing the Patriots this weekend.

A: We’ve respect what they’ve been able to do. I think you do that. If you don’t do that, if you don’t watch and you don’t learn from other people, especially people that have been the best, and they’re defending champs right so then, you’re ignorant to a model out there. Right. And so, as it relates to us, separate of this game as it relates to us, I think we’ve definitely moved from where the meter was when we first got here to where we are now, in a lot of ways. So, that would be a long conversation, but I’m confident that mostly driven by the people, that our culture has changed. Still with work to do. But I’m confident that we’ve moved that meter.

Q: Alright so, if you could, I know you are focus on one day, but the challenge, particularly on their defense. Their defense looks to be kind of all-time high. If you can pinpoint maybe something specific that is enable them to be good this year, what are they doing?

A: Yeah, I mean they’re led by a great coach. I think that’s an obvious, right? They’ve got really good players that play well, they’re smart, they move around, they trade positions. [Chase Winovich] moves around. I mean he fits right into what they do. [Jamie Collins] is back and doing a lot, being very disruptive, he plays on the ball and plays off the ball. So, they have continuity as well. And I think that’s key and I mean their numbers are staggering really. Almost unheard of.

Q: In four games as a head coach against the Patriots, you’ve allowed 183 yards a game on the ground, do you expect that they’ll come out and continue to do that until you prove you can stop it?

A: Yeah, I mean, they’ve beaten us four times. So, you know, it’s, we’ve got our work cut out for us, whether it’s the pass or the run game and this is a really good offense, you know, like I said before you take away one thing, and then here they come with another thing so it’s just like a, it’s like you wade into the ocean and you’re up to your neck and the waves just keep coming. That happens from a lot because they have that volume where they can spin the dial and try and beat you another way if you’re taking away with they’re doing well.

Q: How much does that have to do with Tom Brady?

A: He’s obviously he’s, you know, the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. A lot of respect for him and the way he’s been able to do it at such a high level and sustain it. He’s extremely smart, does a really good job at the line of scrimmage and is tremendously accurate. I mean he threw a ball against the Jets that even young quarterbacks with arms strength can’t make. So it’s, it’s unreal what he’s been able to do.