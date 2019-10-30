4 Notable Quotes: Washington at Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After suffering their second loss of the season, the Bills will look to rebound this week when they host winless Washington (1-7).

Here are 4 Notable quotes from head coach Sean McDermott as the team prepares to get back in the win column.

Q: With the trade deadline yesterday, how close were you guys, if at all, to making a move before deadline yesterday?

A: Brandon [Beane] and I had some conversations really over the last couple of weeks and I know he and his staff do a good job looking into things. At the end of the day, I think you guys know we’re going to do things that are in the best interest of this organization, short and long term, and I think at the end of the day we didn’t find something that we would responsible for us to do. I know a lot of teams go out there and just do things and we’re trying to do this thing the right way here and so, we want to be responsible with that as well.

Q: I know you’re not satisfied with anything. You want to always strive to get better, but the standing pat at the deadline say anything about how you feel about your roster and it’s quality to go where you want?

A: I think it says that I’m confident, that we are confident, in the guys that we have and we expect them to play well. Again, to me, just what I shared also is, if there’s not a responsible move for us to make, we’re not going to make, and that’s what we’re here to do. There’s been way too many years of irresponsible decision making, let’s just put it that way.

Q: How would you describe internally I guess, mood is the term I’d use, attitude, approach, coming off with what happened here on Sunday, the mood of your team and the players?

A: Yeah, they’re focused on this week. They’re focused on our opponent this week like we do every week. They understand what we’ve got to get corrected and then now we put our process in place to get it corrected and continue to move our team forward. That’s what we do week to week. That’s what we did after the New England game into the Tennessee game so well. And then that’s what we’ll do this week.

Q: Offensively, obviously you’re having a little bit trouble scoring here, 24th in points, I’m just wondering in terms of the passing game, you have a low number of targets to running backs this year, is that a way that maybe you know that short passing game get the backs involved, especially Devin [Singletary] with his speed, quickness, is that a way to get the jumpstart with the passing game?

A: Yeah, the power of analytics, right? 10 years ago, I’m not sure that would have been a question, other than for coaches. No, I recognize the question, I know where you’re coming from. Yeah, we’ve got a score points and you said it at the beginning of your question, we need to score points. It’s hard to win 7-6 in this league, you guys know that, you’ve been around the game like I have. We need to score points whatever way that is this week or next week. If it’s involving other people in the plan. We need to do that. So, at the end of the day, we’ve got to find ways to generate and sustain clean drives also. Whether it’s a negative play, a penalty, a turnover, we’ve got to get that out of our drives. Easier said than done because that’s what usually causes an offense to stub their toe and that’s what defenses try and do, is they try and create negative plays, they try and take the ball away. And so, we’ve got to find ways to sustain clean drives.