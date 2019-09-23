4 Observations: Bills Beat Bengals, 21-17

1- “He’s a competitor.”

Questions about Josh Allen always fly around the locker room following a game and Sunday was no different. Whether it’s an offensive player or a member of the defense, the word “competitor” always seems to come up. It’s the major trait that leads to some of maddening interceptions and mistakes but it’s also the same reason he put together another 4th quarter comeback, the 4th of his career(15 games). He will make fans scream in anger and joy… sometimes with on the same play. If he makes those mistakes against the Patriots there will be no game to rally and win in the 4th quarter.

2- 2nd half issues.

The Bills defense has been outstanding in the first half of games, allowing just 13 total points. However, the Bills have allowed 34 points in the second half of the first three games. The defense will need a strong effort for all 4 quarters next Sunday when they host the Patriots.

3- Dawson’s big day.

Rookie tight end Dawson Knox scored his first touchdown since he was a junior in high school but it wasn’t his most exciting catch of the day. Knox had a huge grab on the Bills game-winning touchdown drive in the 4th quarter. With under 4:30 to go in the game, Allen and Knox hooked up on a 49-yard pass play and a big chunk of it was the rookie just running over Bengals defenders. I asked veteran tight end Lee Smith about Knox after the game and he said, “He’s a grown man and he played like it today.”

4- Offensive line banged up.

Bills starting right guard Jon Feliciano left the game early with a neck injury and did not return. Feliciano was wearing a neck brace following the game. When Feliciano left the game, Cody Ford slid inside to guard and the Bills went with Ty Nsekhe at right tackle. Nsekhe left the game with an injury for one play but did return. Feliciano’s injury could lead to a Ford(RG), Nsekhe(RT) pairing next week.