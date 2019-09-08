4 Observations: Bills beat Jets 17-16

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –
- Josh’s journey. A big 4th quarter wiped away a lot of stains on Josh Allen’s stat sheet through the first 3 quarters. The Bills quarterback turned the ball over 4 times and it could have been more but to Allen’s credit he delivered when the game was on the line. He led a pair of touchdown drives late in the game to pull off the comeback win. Allen finished the day 24-37, 254 yds, TD, 2 INT, a rushing touchdown and a game-winning drive.
- Defense dazzles. The Bills defense picked up right where they left off last season. They kept the team in the game during the first half when the offense was turning the ball over. They held the Jets to just 223 total yards and were able to consistently put pressure on Sam Darnold, sacking the Jets quarterback 4 times and registering 9 quarterback hits. Jets running back Le’Veon Bell was held to 60 yards on 17 carries (3.5 avg).
- Devin’s dandy debut. A lot of people were surprised the Bills cut ties with LeSean McCoy but the reason they did was because they believe Devin Singletary is ready right now and the rookie proved them right in the 4th quarter. Singletary had 4 carries for 70 yards and they all came in the second half. He also hauled in 5 catches for 28 yards. Singletary was on the field when the game was on the line and he looked very comfortable carrying the load.
- New wide outs very involved. Adding playmakers was a priority this offseason and the new Bills wide receivers caught on quick. Josh Allen completed 24 passes, 20 of those went to players who were not on the team last season. John Brown had a tremendous debut snagging 7 passes for 123 yards and the game-winning touchdown. Cole Beasley added 5 receptions for 40 yards. Allen has already developed a chemistry with his new wide outs.