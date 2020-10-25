4 Observations: Bills beat Jets 18-10

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WIVB) — Sean McDermott picked up his 30th career head coaching win Sunday and is now in sole possession of 4th place on the Bills all-time wins list. McDermott is now 7 wins behind Chuck Knox for 3rd place.
- Defense dominates 2nd half. The Jets were able to move the ball successfully during the first half but the Bills slammed the door in the final 2 quarters. They held the Jets to just to just 4 total yards in the 2nd half and did a much better job of getting off the field on 3rd downs. The Jets time of possession in the 2nd half was only 6:33. The Bills struggled to stop the run the first half allowing 82 yards but the Jets only managed 17 yards on the ground in the second half. Jerry Hughes led the way with a pair of sacks and an interception. The Bills finished the game with 6 sacks and forced two turnovers.
- Redzone struggles. The Bills had the ball 5 times inside the 20 yard line and failed to find the endzone on any of those trips. Josh Allen fumbled on one of the those possessions and they were forced to try field goals on the other trips inside the 20. The Bills offense can survive and beat the Jets with those kind of numbers but that won’t cut it against good teams.
- Bass battles back. The Bills rookie kicker has looked really bad on some of his missed field goals this season and we can add Sunday’s first field goal try to list of… what was that?!? Tyler Bass would bounce back and connect on the 6 of 7 field goals the rest of the way, including a 53-yard bomb. Bass set a team record for field goal attempts in a game(8) and tied the club record with his 6 made field goals. The Bills knew they would have to live with some growing pains but the ability to knock home 3 points from deep was the reason he won the job in the preseason and we saw both sides of that coin against the Jets.
- Beasley steps up. The Bills were playing without John Brown and the Jets defense did a good job containing Stefon Diggs (6 rec, 48 yds) so Cole Beasley became Josh Allen’s go-to guy. Beasley finished with a game-high 11 catches and 112 yards. Five of Beasley’s 11 grabs went for 1st downs.