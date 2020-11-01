4 Observations: Bills beat Patriots 24-21

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) -- In the game that the Bills had circled on the schedule for the entire season, the new Patriots, led by quarterback Cam Newton came to Orchard Park, and for the first time since 2016, Buffalo comes away victorious.

After forcing the Patriots to punt on their first drive of the game, the Bills capitalize on their first possession. Running on predominately run plays, Buffalo trounces down the field on a 10 play, 78-yard drive topped off with an eight yard touchdown run by rookie Zack Moss. The TD marks Moss's first career rushing touchdown, and brings the Bills up 7-0 early.