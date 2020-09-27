4 Observations: Bills beat Rams, improve to 3-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- "It's a long season, and we're just happy to be 3-0 right now." After a second-half surge by the LA Rams where they scored 29 unanswered points, the Bills are lucky to still be undefeated after topping the Rams 35-32.

The Bills defense was absolutely shutdown through the first half, holding the Rams to just a field goal and 171 yards total offense through two quarters. With the return of Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano to the starting lineup, the Bills D looked like it was back to normal.