4 Observations: Bills beat Rams, improve to 3-0

- Role players step up. The Bills got hefty contributions from more than just their big name players. With Dawson Knox sidelined, two backup tight ends made some big plays in the win. Tyler Kroft played a much bigger role on offense against the Rams. The Bills tight end finished with 4 catches for 24 yards, and 2 touchdowns including the game-winner. Fellow tight end Lee Smith was active for the first time this season also had a td catch.
- Rams run wild. The Bills struggled to stop L.A.’s rushing attack. The defense allowed the Rams to run at will, gashing them for 167 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per carry. Darrell Henderson led the Rams with 114 yards on the ground. Run defense is something the Bills need to clean up before they face the Raiders.
- Spread the love. Josh Allen has done a good job of targeting all of his talented wide receivers this season. This week it was Cole Beasley’s time to shine. The Bills wide out finished with 6 receptions for 100 yards and a huge grab on 3rd & 22 that helped set up the game-winning touchdown. John Brown left the game with a calf injury and didn’t catch a pass but rookie Gabriel Davis stepped in and hauled in 4 passes for 81 yards. The Bills have an abundance of talented pass catchers and Allen has used them all in 3 games.
- Wallace’s rebound. There’s no player on the Bills roster who needed to have a good game more than Levi Wallace. The Bills cornerback had a rough outing last Sunday in Miami but bounced back against the Rams with an interception and 9 tackles. During the week, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said Wallace would need to make a play to get team’s to stop targeting him so frequently and that’s just what he did.