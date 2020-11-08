4 Observations: Bills beat Seahawks 44-34

On a day when Buffalo needed the defense to play well, A.J. Klein delivered. Sunday, the Buffalo linebacker matched a career high in sacks per game and caused a critical turnover in the second half that allowed the Bills to put the game away in their 44-34 win over Seattle.

“It’s a good feeling when you go out and perform like this and I know like I said earlier, big plays cover probably some mistakes from earlier in the first half,” Klein said.