4 Observations: Bills beat the Dolphins 31-28

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - Bills quarterback Josh Allen had another career day on Sunday with his first 400 yard game. Allen threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns in the Bills' 31-28 week two win over the Dolphins.

"It's a lot of fun. We've got guys that are true professionals, know how to work, know how to get open and hats off to our five guys up front protecting all day. I had some good time back there to make some good decisions and allow our guys to go make some plays so it's a total 11 man effort on the field and we had some success today but there's still a few things we need to learn from and clean up," Allen said after the game.