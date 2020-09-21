4 Observations: Bills beat the Dolphins 31-28

- Allen won the game. The Bills offense was supposed to be much improved this season, good enough to carry the team to wins and that’s exactly what they did against the Dolphins. Josh Allen was sensational, franchise quarterback good. He finished with over 400 yards passing, 4 touchdowns, and no interceptions. He’s the first player in franchise history to post those numbers. For the 2nd straight game Allen connected with 8 different receivers. In two games, Allen has thrown 6 touchdowns and no interceptions.
- Dodson’s debut. The Bills defense missed their top 2 linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano but Tyrel Dodson stepped into Edmund’s role and played well. Dodson finished with 8 tackles, a tackle for loss, and 2 passes defended. Considering the circumstances, Dodson answered the bell in his 1st NFL start.
- Running game. The Bills struggled to establish a run game against the Jets but looked much better against the Dolphins. Devin Singletary led the way with 56 yards and averaged 5.6 yards per carry. Rookie Zack Moss chipped in with 37 yards on 8 carries. The ability to run the ball helped set up some of Josh Allen’s big play-action passes down the field. The Bills want to be a balanced offense and they accomplished that Sunday with 111 yards on the ground, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.
- Rookie impact. The 1st year players didn’t have to do much against the Jets but made some big plays against the Dolphins. Wide receiver Gabriel Davis hauled in his 1st career touchdown, a great diving catch in the 4th quarter. Tight end Reggie Gilliam also scored his 1st touchdown on a pass from Allen in the 1st quarter. Kicker Tyler Bass connected on his only field-goal try, a 39 yarder, and all 4 of his extra points. He also put all of his kickoffs into the endzone for touchbacks. It was a nice bounce-back performance by the rookie kicker.
Josh Reed is an award-winning journalist who has served as News 4’s Sports Director since 2015. See more of his work here.