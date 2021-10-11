4 Observations: Bills dominant in win over Chiefs 38-20

Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills congratulates Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills after a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIVB) – The Bills slayed the dragon on Sunday night in Kansas City. Sean McDermott’s team returned to the scene of last season’s AFC Championship loss and made a statement beating the Chiefs soundly, 38-20. Here are my 4 Observations from the Bills big win.

1. Beane’s blueprint

After the loss in the conference championship game, Bills general manager Brandon Beane was clear about the adjustments that needed to be made to the roster in order to beat Kansas City. The Bills needed to find a way to get more pressure on the Patrick Mahomes and that meant adding more talent to the defensive line. The Bills spent their top 2 draft picks on defensive lineman who had an impact against the Chiefs. Greg Rousseau had 5 tackles, a sack and an interception. Carlos “Boogie” Bashman added 3 tackles and half a sack. The Bills were able to rush four nearly the entire game and it felt like Mahomes was never comfortable in the pocket.

2. Taron Johnson pays the Bills back

The team gave their slot cornerback a contract extension during the week and it already paid off. Johnson, who is already having a fantastic season, was lined up across from Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill for most of the game and did a fantastic job. Mahomes does a great job of extending plays and when things break down he looks for Hill and a lot times it leads to a big play but Taron Johnson didn’t let that happen last night.

3. Another victory in the turnover battle

The Bills are the best in the league when it comes to forcing turnover and they added 4 more last night. Micah Hyde and Greg Rousseau each had interceptions. Siran Neal forced a fumble on a kickoff return that was recovered by Andre Smith. Tre’Davious White picked up a Patrick Mahomes fumble late in the game. The Bills were +4 on the night and have forced 15 turnovers in 5 games … the most in the NFL. As a team they are now an NFL best +11 on the season. Bills safety Micah Hyde scored his first career pick-6 on a third-quarter interception and has now picked off a pass in 3 straight games.

4. Bills make a splash

The Chiefs offense is known for its ability to make big plays deep down the field but Sunday night it was Josh Allen and company providing the fireworks. The Bills offense had seven plays of 20+ yards. The Bills are averaging 39 points per game during their four-game win streak.