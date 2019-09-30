4 Observations: Bills Fall to Patriots 16-10

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen lies injured on the field after being tackled in the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

1- Allen’s in concussion protocol.

The Bills quarterback left the game in the 4th quarter following a blatant helmet-to-helmet hit. Following the game, Sean McDermott announced that the Bills quarterback is in concussion protocol. Patriots defensive back Jonathon Jones ended Allen’s tough day on the hit. Jones was flagged 15 yards but it was wiped away due to a Bills holding call. I asked Micah Hyde, what would if he put the same hit on Tom Brady? “That’s the first thing that came out of my mouth on the sideline. If one of us did that to 12 we wouldn’t have been in the game anymore.”

2- Defense deserved better.

Tom Brady was held to a 45.9 QB rating, his lowest since 2006. The Bills defense did all they could to carry the offense over the finish line but the burden ended up being too big. The Patriots offense never found a rhythm and finished the game with just 224 net yards(Bills had 375). Every time the game seemed to be slipping away, the defense would step up with and force a turnover or a punt. If the Bills defense plays at that level, this team will make the playoffs.

3- Mistakes, Mistakes, and more mistakes.

Penalties, turnovers, wasted timeouts, blown challenges, and special teams gaffes… take your pick. The Bills were able to get away with some blunders during the first 3 games against the likes of the Giants, Jets, and Bengals but that equation won’t work against good teams. Allen has now thrown 3 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Sean McDermott challenged two more calls and neither were overturned… challenges continue to be challenging. The Bills were flagged 8 times for 76 yards.

4- Gore’s still got it.

I was speaking to several Patriots beat reporters prior the game and they said New England was concerned with Frank Gore ability to run up the middle against their defense…. they had good reason. The ageless veteran ran for 109 yards(mostly up the middle) on 17 carries. Gore became just the 4th running back in NFL history to run for 15,000 yards, joining Walter Payton, Emmitt Smith, and Barry Sanders.