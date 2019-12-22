4 Observations: Bills fall to Patriots 24-17
- The gap has officially closed. For two decades the Bills have tried to slay the dragon and ended up laying on scorched earth with their pride burned to a crisp. The Bills were unable to put a dagger through the heart of the Foxboro monster but they did significant and lasting damage. Josh Allen struggled for most of the 1st half, Tom Brady had his best game in 6 attempts against Sean McDermott’s defense, the Bills “D” was just okay, and still the Bills had a chance to beat a team that NEVER loses in December. It’s easy to say they Bills didn’t clear the hurdle because they lost but take a closer look… this team can go toe-to-toe with anyone and won’t flinch.
- Defensive letdown. The Bills pass rush was non-existent against the Patriots and didn’t come away with a sack. Tom Brady was comfortable the entire game, he started the contest going 10-10 passing and finished 26-33, 271 yards, TD. The Bills defense has carried the load the entire season but allowed 24 points in the loss, the second most in a game this season.
- Upside with loss. The Bills hopes of a division title died on Saturday but their dreams of postseason success improved. The Bills can now rest their starters against the Jets in the final week. The final game of the regular season means nothing so they won’t waste much time scouting the Jets, instead they will begin a deep dive on the their possible wild card opponents(Texans/Chiefs).
- 3rd down issues. The Bills struggled on both sides of the ball on 3rd down against the Patriots. The Patriots converted 7 of 14 third downs they faced. The offense struggled to stay on the field and maintain drive and 3rd down success was a big reason for that. The Bills offense was 2-11 on 3rd down. Both teams went 1-2 on 4th down.