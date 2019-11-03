4 Observations: Bills Improve to 6-2

1. Singletary carries the load. Bills fans have been calling for more of the rookie and their request was granted on Sunday. Devin Singletary finished with a career-high 95 rushing yards, 20 rushing attempts and put the game away with a touchdown run in the 2nd half. He was also involved in the pass game, hauling in 3 receptions for 45 yards. Frank Gore has been the Bills feature back this season but it looks like the torch has been passed from the Hall of Famer to the rookie.

2. Uninspiring offensive performance. Those fans who were hoping to see an offensive explosion… keep waiting. Josh Allen finished with just 160 yards passing and the Bills only had 268 total yards. The Redskins came into the game allowing 378 yards per game, 26th in the NFL. The offense wasn’t required to do much in order to beat Washington and they didn’t.

3. Bills run defense exposed… again. The Redskins used the same blueprint the Eagles did last week and had a lot of success in the first half. Adrian Peterson had 101 yards rushing in the 1st half and Washington dominated the Bills up front. Unlike last week, the Bills went into halftime and made adjustment, limiting the future Hall of Famer to just 7 yards in the 2nd half. After the game, Jordan Poyer said the coaches scrapped the original game plan at the half and the adjustments went a long way in limiting the Redskins ability to run the ball.

4. No costly mistakes. Penalties and turnovers have been an issue the entire season, even in the team’s wins. The Bills 1st penalty of the game came midway through the 3rd quarter and they were only penalized twice for 20 yards in the game. The Bills also didn’t turn the ball over. The coaching staff has preached limiting mistakes and they did that on Sunday.