4 Observations: Bills lose to Ravens 24-17

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, center, has the ball knocked loose as he is hit by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99), right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. The fumble was recovered by Ravens defensive end Jihad Ward. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

1. Overthrows and dropped throws. The Bills passing game really struggled in the loss to the Ravens and there’s enough blame to pass around. Josh Allen missed on several throws deep down the field and when he was on target with tosses there were several drops. The offensive line didn’t help the matter, Allen was sacked a season-high 6 times.

2. Singletary shines. The Bills offense didn’t have a lot of positives but Devin Singletary’s performance was at the top of the shortlist. The rookie put together another solid showing, finishing with 118 total yards(89 rush, 29 rec). In a game that featured two of the league top runners, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram, it was Singletary who finished with the most yards on the ground. The Bills running back is averaging a very respectable 83 yards rushing per game over the last 4 games.

3. Turning point. There were only 2 turnovers in the game and they were both committed by the quarterbacks. What happened following those turnovers went a long way in deciding the outcome of the game. Josh Allen fumbled at the end of the 1st quarter and the Ravens took over possession at the 24-yard line. Baltimore promptly turned Allen’s mistake into a touchdown, 5 plays later. Later in the 2nd quarter, Tremaine Edmunds intercepted a Lamar Jackson pass near midfield but the Bills offense failed to capitalize on the miscue and would punt the ball back to the Ravens. Elite teams turn other team’s mistakes into td’s.

4. Hauschka bounces back. The Bills kicking game has struggled so much this season that the team put in a waiver claim for Chase McLaughlin this week but he was claimed by the Colts. Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka has been under a lot of pressure the past few weeks but responded with a very good game against the Ravens. Hauschka connects on all 3 of his field-goal tries (36,47,48) against the Ravens.