4 Observations: Bills win 27-17

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) -- After a much-needed bye week, the Buffalo Bills returned to the field on Sunday to host the Los Angeles Chargers, and despite turnover struggles in the second half, the Bills come away with their 8th win of the season.

The Bills defense held the Chargers to a three and out to open up the game, and the Bills offense starts the game with the "early and often" approach as they have for the last three games. Buffalo takes less than two minutes to go 63-yards down the field. A pass interference call on the Chargers defense gives the Bills the ball on the five yard line, where Buffalo would punch it in two plays later with a two-yard touchdown by Dawson Knox for his first score of the season. Bills take a 7-0 lead.