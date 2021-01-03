4 Observations: Bills win 56-26

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - Not a bad day to have a career game. Isaiah McKenzie accounted for 21 of Buffalo’s 56 points Sunday against the Dolphins. Cole Beasley’s injury kept him out of the lineup for Sunday’s game against Miami, and McKenzie stepped up when called upon in the regular season finale.

“He was awesome,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “Like I said, just guys stepping up with Cole going down.”