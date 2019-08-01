4 Observations from Bills Camp (8/1)

1- Injuries forced the Bills to shuffle the offensive line around. Guard Quinton Spain is the latest lineman to sit out practice (foot). Spain had started each day at left guard next to Dion Dawkins but Spencer Long filled in due to the injury. Russell Bodine started at center again for Mitch Morse (concussion). Ty Nsekhe played at both tackle spots, rotating with Dawkins and Cody Ford. Jon Feliciano was the 1st team right guard.

2- Another good day for Ray-Ray. The Bills wide receiver continues to get more and more reps and is climbing the depth chart. At points on Thursday McCloud was working with the first team offense. Josh Allen praised his wide out following practice:

“He’s taken a lot of good steps in the right direction this camp and it’s been exciting to see just him being aware of what’s going on,” said Allen “He’s being very attentive, like I said, even on the field if we have a hot or I point at somebody and his guy rushes, he’s got a knack for just kind of getting into a zone where he feels open and makes it a little easier for us as quarterbacks with the ball.”

3- Tommy Sweeney had his best day of training camp. The Bills tight end group is banged up and with Dawson Knox, Tyler Kroft, and Jason Croom not practicing there are plenty of reps up for grabs. Sweeney made a few nice catches including one grab in a 1-on-1 drill against Jordan Poyer.

4- The competition at punter continues between Corey Bojorquez and Cory Carter. Special teams coach Heath Farwell talked about the battle prior to practice:

“They are both doing a really good job,” said Farwell. “We have two young, talented punters. We are growing every day, getting better 6 practices in but we have a long way to go. We are all trying to grow, I’m trying to grow as a coordinator and help them along and bring them along as young players. It’s a good battle and good competition and that’s really what we want across the board with all of our special teams, some good competition and at the end we will figure it out who’s the best player and who’s going to help us win.”