4 Observations from Bills Camp(8/4)

- Ford parked in a new spot. Cody Ford lined up at right guard for the first time. The rookie had been playing right tackle but injuries to both Jon Feliciano and Spencer Long forced the Bills to shuffle the offensive line around. Ty Nsekhe started at right tackle. Mitch Morse remains in concussion protocol so Russell Bodine was at center.
- Oliver works with starters. Bills 1st round draft pick Ed Oliver played with the first team defensive line. He was lined up next to Star Lotulelei. Until Sunday, Jordan Phillips was holding down that starting job but Oliver has really started to make plays. The Bills didn’t hand the rookie anything, he earned the promotion.
- Injuries continue. Cornerback E.J. Gaines left with a trainer and I didn’t see him return to practice. There’s no word on the extent of his injury. Gaines is competing with Kevin Johnson and Levi Wallace for the starting cornerback job. Backup offensive lineman La’Adrian Waddle was carted off with an apparent knee injury.
- Great crowd at St. John Fisher. Sunday’s attendance was impressive. There didn’t seem to be any empty seats in the stands and fans were lined up all the way around the track. It looked to be the biggest crowd so far at training camp.