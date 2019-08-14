4 Observations from Bills/Panthers joint practice Wednesday

Allen looked crisp. The Bills 1st team offense faced the Panthers starting defense and for the most part the Bills won the battle. In final two 11 vs 11 periods(one included 3rd down and 6-9 yards to go situation) the Bills quarterback went 11-13 passing, including a deep ball to John Brown in which he looked off the defensive back prior to the connection. Following the final 11 vs 11, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll yelled “Good ass drive boys” at his starting unit. Overall, I thought it was Josh Allen’s best day in awhile.

2. Wide receiver rotation. The Bills starting offense used a bunch of different combinations. Cole Beasley, Zay Jones, John Brown, Robert Foster, Andre Roberts, and Isaiah McKenzie were the six wide outs who worked with the starters during the 11 vs 11 periods. McKenzie and Ray-Ray McCloud seem to be in a tight battle for the 6th wide receiver job.

3. Feliciano at center of attention. Starting center Mitch Morse is still in concussion protocol and Jon Feliciano has been getting the first team reps instead of Russell Bodine. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll praised Feliciano’s toughness and position flexibility prior to practice. Before moving to center Feliciano was rotating with Spencer Long at right guard. Long started at guard on Wednesday and Cody Ford was moved back to right tackle. Ty Nsekhe was fully dressed but didn’t take any reps during the team portion of practice. There was no word from the Bills on why he was held out.

This was fun to watch. LeSean McCoy vs Luke Kuechly in pass pro. LeSean didn’t like the first rep and called for another rep. You can hear the coach yelling “world championship” before the snap. Things getting heated pic.twitter.com/TJLwm2nQZ9 — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) August 14, 2019

4. Shady vs Kuechly, a pair of Pro Bowlers go toe-to-toe. During a portion of practice the Bills running backs and tight ends worked on pass protection against Panthers’ linebackers and defensive ends. LeSean McCoy went up against Luke Kuechly while a member of the coaching staff yelled “world championship”.