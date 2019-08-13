4 Observations from Bills/Panthers Joint Practice

- On the mend. Bills center Mitch Morse remains in concussion protocol but seems to making progress. Morse was wearing a red non-contact jersey but did have on pads and a helmet. Micah Hyde was able to shed his red jersey and was a full participant after being limited the past several practices. I asked Hyde about losing the red non-contact jersey and he replied “I burned it.
- The defense did a nice job of forcing turnovers against the Panthers offense. Levi Wallace, Kevin Johnson and Ryan Lewis all came away with interceptions. Johnson spent some time playing in the slot backing up Taron Johnson.
- The Bills starting offensive line: LT- Dion Dawkins, LG- Quinton Spain, C- Jon Feliciano, RG- Cody Ford, RT- Ty Nsekhe
- There were a ton of Bills fans at the joint practice. I had a chance to speak to some of the spectators and the majority of them were transplants from WNY who now live in NC, SC and one fans drove in from Atlanta to watch the practice.