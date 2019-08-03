4 Observations From Bills Practice (8/2)

1. Injuries up front continue. Guard Jon Feliciano left practice with trainers. No word on the specifics of his injury, Wyatt Teller filled in for Feliciano at right guard with the first team. Center Mitch Morse remains in concussion protocol. Guard Spencer Long also missed practice, he was dealing knee soreness earlier in the week.

2. Tommy’s Time. Rookie tight end Tommy Sweeney continues to take advantage of the uptick in playing time due to injuries at the position. Sweeney made a few nice catches including one for a big gain against Matt Milano.

3. Good Josh vs Bad Josh. The Bills quarterback was little bit of both on Friday night. He made one throw to Zay Jones that only a few QBs in the league could complete. Allen rolled right, was off balance, and throw a strike to Jones about 20 yards down the field. However, a few plays later he tossed an ugly interception deep down the field that was picked off by Dean Marlowe.

4. Football returns to New Era Field. Rookies Ed Oliver and Cody Ford beamed ear-to-ear after practicing for the first time on their new home turf. Longtime veteran Frank Gore praised his new fan base and Josh Allen spent over an hour signing autographs for young fans after the game.