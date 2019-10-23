4 Observations: Sabres vs. Sharks

1- Eichel’s Stellar Four Point Night

In the five games leading up to Tuesday night’s overtime win over San Jose, Eichel had just one point with a goal against Anaheim. Tuesday night, Eichel came out firing, finishing with two goals and two assists, including the overtime winner. Facing a two goal deficit, the Captain remained steadfast, and took control on the power play, where he would net the first goal of the game and spark the team’s comeback. After the game, Eichel spoke about how it was nice to shake off some of the frustrations, and find the back of the net. With his 6th overtime winner, Eichel tied Derek Roy and Thomas Vanek for the most in Sabres franchise history.

2- The Blue and Gold Continue to Respond to Adversity

Even after trailing 2-0 after the first period, the Sabres once again proved their ability to spark a comeback. Granted, the first period wasn’t by any means horrible for Buffalo, but they found themselves trailing after two costly mistakes. Eichel got things going in the second period with the team’s first goal on the power play, and with just about 30 seconds to play in the frame, Sam Reinhart evened things up. 45 seconds into the third, Jeff Skinner put the Sabres on top. San Jose dominated the late minutes of the third period and tied the game, but when it came time for overtime, the Sabres completely took control, and had Eichel’s game winner to prove it. The team continues to show this season that even when they face a deficit, they’re able to respond and stay in the game.

3- Perfection At Home

The team is off to their best start at home in 35 years- since the 1984-85 season. The record for most consecutive wins at home is six, when the Sabres did so in 1975-76. After the game, the players in the locker room told us how much they enjoy having the crowd behind them at home. This was a team a season ago who at times, was being booed off the ice at the end of the first period. During training camp, the guys said how they wanted to make KeyBank Center a tough place to play. So far, they’ve done just that.

4- Vesey’s Solid Play Continues

The former New York Ranger is hungry for his first goal as a Sabre, and it shows. Early in the first, the forward had a fantastic opportunity to find the back of the net, but was stopped on a great save from Sharks goaltender Martin Jones. Earlier in the week, Vesey mentioned the adjustment he’s made with his defensive game, as he’s now a part of Buffalo’s penalty kill. However, even with just two assists on the season, the forwards has generated multiple scoring chances. His first goal for the Blue and Gold is seemingly just around the corner.