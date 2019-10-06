4-Sight: Bills at Titans Preview

(WIVB)- On the schedule this one shows up as a road game but Bills fans love a good honkey-tonk. Groups of people started leaving Buffalo for Nashville early in the week and that stream has turned into a full on gully washer. Here’s 4 things to watch for on Sunday.

1. Josh Allen is healthy. The Bills quarterback spent nearly the entire week in concussion protocol but was cleared on Saturday and is expected to be leading the offense on Sunday. Allen started against the Titans last season and led Buffalo to a 13-12 win. He ran for the only touchdown in that game but his passing numbers weren’t good, 10-19 for 82 yards and an interception.

2. Win the turnover battle. This seems like it should go without saying but the Titans have an excellent turnover ratio and the Bills…. not so much. It starts with both quarterbacks. Josh Allen has thrown 6 interceptions and just 3 touchdowns in 4 games this year. He keeps saying that he’s “learned from his mistakes” but we haven’t seen it just yet. On the flip side, Marcus Mariota has not thrown an interception this season and has tossed 7 TD’s. The Titans are near the top of the league with a +5 turnover ratio and the Bills are near the bottom of the rankings at -2.

3. Points will be at a premium. The Bills and the Titans have a pair of the best defenses in the league. Buffalo ranks 4th in the NFL, allowing an average of 15.5 points per game. Tennessee is tied for 5th in the league, allowing 15.8 per contest. The biggest difference between the two units, the Titans have been more successful at taking down the quarterback. Tennessee has 12 sacks this season, 7th most in the league.

4. Duke’s debut? To the delight of most fans, the Bills signed Duke Williams off the practice squad on Saturday and added him to the 53-man roster. It’s hard to think of a scenario in which they would make that move and not have him active against the Titans. So, who would be inactive on gameday? The top two choices would likely be Robert Foster or Zay Jones. I spoke with Duke off camera several times in the locker room following practices and each conversation had the same theme: work hard and make a big play everyday.