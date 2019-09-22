4 Storylines to watch as the Sabres wrap up the preseason

Buffalo Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger, top, talks with Sabres players Jeff Skinner (53), Evan Rodrigues (71) and Curtis Lazar (27) during an NHL preseason hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/John Beale)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the preseason winding down, Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger gave a few hints on the how the next 24 hours and ultimately the next week could shake out for the Blue & Gold as they prepare for the regular season.

Here are several storylines to keep an eye on:

Roster Cuts:

Changes are coming and coming quickly for the Blue & Gold. As the competition for roster spots continues, Krueger told the media following Saturday’s preseason game that roster moves will be made by Monday.

“We’ve had 10 unbelievable days of intensity here and within the next 24-hours we’re going to be making some big moves,” Krueger. “Rochester’s camp starts on Monday, they’ve got games starting on Thursday and we need to make this split.

“The players that are going down to Rochester have helped push the players that will remain here really work for their spots. Both our groups have had high-level of training. I’ve been really pleased with that. We’re going to have two good hockey clubs here.”

Ristolainen Suits Up In First Preseason Game:

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, while a full participant in training camp practices, had not played in a preseason game until Saturday night due to what he can Krueger called “aches and pains.”

“He’s feeling healthy and it was good to see him in action,” Krueger said after the game. “He’s definitely a huge presence for us out there tonight and it’s good to have him on board in every single way.”

Ristolainen logged 21 minutes of ice time in Buffalo’s 5-3 win over the Leafs on Saturday.

“It’s always different to play games than work in the gym or practice. It’s good to get the first one out of the way and we got the win so move forward,” the blueliner said.

And, how antsy was Risto to get into a game?

“That’s why you train. You want to play with the guys that’s on the bus and in the room and in the city the last couple of weeks. There’s still a lot of work to do. Next week, big week, so ready for that.”

Marcus Johnasson’s Future at Center:

Johansson, who hasn’t been a full time pivot since he broke into the league with the New Jersey Devils, won eight of his 20 draws in Buffalo’s victory — which included a 3-for-6 effort on defensive draws.

“I thought Marcus did a really good job there,” Krueger said after the game. “It’s a test for us to see what level we’ll get out of him and when you think, not only his first game (of the preseason) then in a position he hasn’t played with players he hasn’t played with and a system he hasn’t played in, I thought he did a really good job.”

Pressed again on whether Johansson will see more time at center before the regular season, Krueger responded, “I believe we’ll be looking at another game of that. It gives us an exciting option to put the lineup in a different color. I think we all know that the depth through the center helps us and we’re leaning towards giving him another look that way.”

Preseason Games:

Wednesday, Sept. 25 – Columbus at Buffalo (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 28 – Buffalo at Pittsburgh (3 p.m.)