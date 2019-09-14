BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Here are 4 storylines to watch ahead of the Bills Week 2 matchup with the Giants.
4 Storylines to Watch: Bills at Giants
- Bottle up Barkley. The Giants offense doesn’t have many playmakers but their running back is the best of the best. Saquon Barkley is capable of making big plays on the ground and in the air. The Bills linebackers will have their hands full trying to guard him when he’s targeted in the pass game. The defense did a solid job of containing Jets running back Le’Veon Bell last week but the task gets even tougher in their trip back to MetLife Stadium. Barkley has 120 yards rushing on just 11 carries last week.
- Pressure Manning. When the Bills defense brought an extra pass rusher last week they were very successful at getting to Sam Darnold. Giants quarterback Eli Manning has zero ability to run so if the pocket breaks down it could be another big day for a “D” that opened the season with 4 sacks and 9 quarterback hits and several knocked down passes.
- Trim down turnovers. Until a furious 4th Quarter comeback, fumbles and interceptions were the story of the Bills season opener. The Josh Allen and the offense turned the ball over 4 times and still found a way to win, that’s not equation for weekly success. The Bills are the better team and should win, if they don’t beat themselves.
- Stay calm and Cole. The Bills dialed up 18 pass plays to start last week’s game. Josh Allen took full advantage of his new weapons moving the offense down the field. Cole Beasley and John Brown made it look easy at times. Beasley did most of that damage in the first half. I expect him to have an even bigger impact against a Giants defense that will be focused on John Brown who is coming off a big time week one performance.