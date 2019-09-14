4 Storylines to Watch: Bills at Giants

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Red Sox are on track to pay a $13.05 million luxury tax for a season in which they are likely to miss the playoffs.

The World Series champions' payroll for purposes of the tax increased from $239.7 million on opening day to $242.8 million on Aug. 31, according to calculations by the commissioner's office obtained by The Associated Press. That is well over the $206 million threshold where the tax begins.