4 The Fans: Bills vs. Chiefs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– It’s time for a special edition of 4 the Fans, this week for the AFC Championship game!

The Bills will meet the Chiefs this Sunday in Kansas City at Arrowhead in the Bills’ biggest game in 25 years.

This segment is all about the big four talking points for the fans to keep you in the loop before each game.

#1: Looking to advance to the Super Bowl

The Bills haven’t made it to the AFC championship game since the 1993 season.

So it’s safe to say this is a historic season.

If they win this game, the bills will make it to the Super Bowl

For the first time since that fourth Super Bowl loss in the 1993 season.

The Chiefs will be a tough match for the Bills.

The teams played each other in Buffalo earlier in the season.

The Chiefs won that game 26-17.

#2: Taron Johnson’s Pick 6

A lot was needed to happen to get the Bills to this point. One play that stands out is Taron Johnson’s Pick-6 last week against the Ravens.

We’ve also seen people joking on social media that their TV’s have queued up as “are you still watching Taron johnson’s pick-6?” because people were watching it over and over!

Some people have been posting still pictures showing taron johnson running to the endzone. Tre White blocking Lamar next to him and Josh Allen jumping in celebration on the sideline.

People are saying they’re going to hang that picture on their wall.

It was a monumental play for the bills.

And one that fans will never forget.

#3: Coaching Connections

Heading into this AFC Championship game we have another game with some strong coaching connections.

Hear more about these connections in the video player above.

#4: Crowd Noise

This game is being played in Kansas City at Arrowhead.

It’s known to be one of the loudest stadiums and hardest to play in and they have 17,000 fans that will be allowed in the stands.

That’s compared to just the 6,700 fans allowed at bills stadium for the first two playoff games, so they certainly will have an advantage with the crowd noise

Bills Mafia has been getting a lot of attention all week for just how much noise the 6,700 fans brought to the game last week in Orchard Park.

That crowd definitely brought it to the point that it was affecting the snaps for the Ravens.

We do know there are of course some Bills fans making the trip to Kansas City for this game, so there will be some representation in that sea of red.

It’s important to note the county executive is reminding anyone who goes to that game they have to quarantine when they return to New York State, which is in accordance with the state’s travel advisory.