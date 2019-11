Antwain Johnson hit two free throws with 5.7 seconds left for the University at Buffalo men's basketball team to help them to edge Missouri State 75-74 in the final game of the Charleston Classic.

Davonta Jordan led the Bulls with a career high 25 points against the Bears, and finished the night 5-of-6 from the arc. Jeenathan Williams also had a career high night for the Bulls, with 17 points.