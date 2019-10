It was the game that Bills fans have feared all season, the other shoe fell against the Eagles and it fell hard. Here are 4 observations from the Bills loss to the Eagles:

1. Allen’s fumble turns the tide. The game wasn’t decided by just one play but Josh Allen’s fumble was the turning point. The Bills had a 7-3 lead with under 2 minutes to play in the 2nd quarter. Brian Daboll dialed up a run call on 3rd and short, Allen fumbled, the Eagles recovered the ball and it all came unraveled. The Eagles offense went 24 yards for a touchdown to take an 11-7 at the half. After the Allen fumble, the Bills were outscored 28-6.