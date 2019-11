1. Singletary carries the load. Bills fans have been calling for more of the rookie and their request was granted on Sunday. Devin Singletary finished with a career-high 95 rushing yards, 20 rushing attempts and put the game away with a touchdown run in the 2nd half. He was also involved in the pass game, hauling in 3 receptions for 45 yards. Frank Gore has been the Bills feature back this season but it looks like the torch has been passed from the Hall of Famer to the rookie.

2. Uninspiring offensive performance. Those fans who were hoping to see an offensive explosion… keep waiting. Josh Allen finished with just 160 yards passing and the Bills only had 268 total yards. The Redskins came into the game allowing 378 yards per game, 26th in the NFL. The offense wasn’t required to do much in order to beat Washington and they didn’t.