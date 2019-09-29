5 Questions: Cole Beasley

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – This week on 5 Questions, Nick Filipowski was able to catch-up with Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley to chat about his rap album, his Mt. Rushmore of artists and the hunting ranch he purchased for his family.
by: Nick FilipowskiPosted: / Updated:
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – This week on 5 Questions, Nick Filipowski was able to catch-up with Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley to chat about his rap album, his Mt. Rushmore of artists and the hunting ranch he purchased for his family.