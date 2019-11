BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- The CSP Wolfpack will be playing in their second straight Class D State Championship when they face Moriah on Friday at noon at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.

"Oh we're ecstatic really, all the new guys are really excited, all the returning guys, just as excited if not more, we're really really excited to do this," CSP senior OL Lucas Rater said.