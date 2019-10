BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – He was the darling in training camp and fans wanted him on the field Sunday in Tennessee.

Bills Mafia got it’s wish, and Duke Williams shined.

Not only did the wide receiver haul in his first career touchdown, it also proved to be the the game-winning score in Buffalo’s Week 5 win over the Titans.

Nick Filipowski caught up with the young superstar to chat about his football journey, life and, of course, his favorite super power.