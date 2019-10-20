5 Questions: Jordan Phillips

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is more than just a sack artist.
Phillips is an exceptional bowler and photographer. BKL’s Nick Filipowski got a chance to learn more about the DT in this week’s 5 Questions.
by: Nick FilipowskiPosted: / Updated:
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is more than just a sack artist.
Phillips is an exceptional bowler and photographer. BKL’s Nick Filipowski got a chance to learn more about the DT in this week’s 5 Questions.