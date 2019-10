BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - As Floyd Smith, the first captain in franchise history, dropped the ceremonial face-off ahead of Saturday night's home opener against the New Jersey Devils, the buzz inside of Keybank Center quickly grew into a roar, energizing the Sabres every step of the way as they skated to a 7-2 win.

"Everybody will remember the goals, but the physicality, the way we stood up for each other in that respect, was really team, sacrificial like," head coach Ralph Krueger said. "The noise was loud and the building had a lot of fun and we're going to work hard to get this in here very often this year."